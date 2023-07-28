Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions across the world live with low back pain, but addressing major risk factors like smoking, obesity and workplace ergonomics could curb the trend, research shows

By Jaimie Steinmetz, Lead Research Scientist in Population Health, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Manuela Ferreira, Professor of Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
The prevalence of low back pain continues to surge worldwide, but many treatments currently available offer little to no relief.


© The Conversation -
