Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece wildfires: how climate change is involved, and what we can do about it

By Matthew William Jones, NERC Independent Research Fellow in Climate Science, University of East Anglia
Chantelle Burton, Senior Climate Scientist, Met Office Hadley Centre
Douglas Kelley, Land Surface Modeller, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
Stefan H Doerr, Professor of Geography and Director of the Centre for Wildfire Research, Swansea University
Fanned by strong winds and record temperatures, wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes recently spread from the hilly interior to the densely populated coastline with astonishing speed, leaving authorities with the daunting task of evacuating thousands of residents and holidaymakers from harm’s way.

The role of climate change in heightening the risk of wildfires cannot be ignored. The world is, on average, 1.2°C warmer than in the pre-industrial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mongolia turns to its dinosaurs in an attempt to attract more tourists
~ An interview with Aïssatou Fofana, environmental investigative journalist in Ivory Coast
~ Long before women police officers came police 'matrons': who were they and what did they do?
~ Singapore: Unlawful and shameful drug executions continue, including of first known woman in 20 years
~ One Year Since Death of Ukrainian POWs in Explosion
~ Captivating and cathartic, a visionary and a truth-teller: playing Sinéad O'Connor’s music was my education
~ Trump faces additional charges – 4 essential reads to understand the case against him for hoarding classified documents
~ Australians are living and working longer – but not necessarily healthier, new study shows
~ What happens in our body when we encounter and fight off a virus like the flu, SARS-CoV-2 or RSV?
~ How do we keep women's football clean? Start paying players a fair wage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter