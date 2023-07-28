Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

An interview with Aïssatou Fofana, environmental investigative journalist in Ivory Coast

By Jean-Christophe Brunet
Aïssatou Fofana, an Ivorian journalist specialising in environmental investigations, talks to Global Voices about her passion but also the dangers of the job, and about her own media platform.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
