Singapore: Unlawful and shameful drug executions continue, including of first known woman in 20 years

By Amnesty International
In response to what is believed to be the first execution of a woman in Singapore in two decades, and the country’s second execution in under a week, Amnesty International’s death penalty expert Chiara Sangiorgio said: “This week has cast a harsh and tragic spotlight on the complete lack of death penalty reform in Singapore, […] The post Singapore: Unlawful and shameful drug executions continue, including of first known woman in 20 years appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


