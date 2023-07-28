Tolerance.ca
Australians are living and working longer – but not necessarily healthier, new study shows

By Kim Kiely, Lecturer, Statistics and Data Science, University of Wollongong
Mitiku Hambisa, Senior Research Associate, UNSW Sydney
Australians are living and working longer, but a longer working life doesn’t always come with equivalent gains in healthy life.

Our analysis of change in life expectancy, health transitions and working patterns of more than 10,000 middle-aged Australians over the past two decades shows divergences in the number of years they can expect be in good health at work and in retirement.

In particular, education matters.

Those who left school before year…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
