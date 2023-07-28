Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do we keep women's football clean? Start paying players a fair wage

By Catherine Ordway, Associate Professor Sport Management and Sport Integrity Lead, University of Canberra
The increasing commercialisation and globalisation of women’s football – coupled with poor pay – has created the conditions for match-fixing to become a major problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
