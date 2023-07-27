Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palm oil: The myth of corporate plantation efficiency is failing Indonesians and furthering inequality

By Tania Li, Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of Toronto
Pujo Semedi, Professor, Department of Anthropology, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Palm oil is used in half the products sold in global supermarkets. Much of the oil comes from Indonesia where it is grown on plantations that are relatively inefficient, but occupy huge areas of land.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türk calls on Israeli Government to ‘heed the calls of the people’ over judicial reform
~ Why B.C. has ended letter grades for students in kindergarten to Grade 9
~ Friday essay: how philosophy can help us become better friends
~ Not all porn is created equal - is there such a thing as a healthy pornography?
~ The Universities Accord draft contains 'spiky' ideas, but puts a question mark over the spikiest one of all
~ Oppenheimer’s warning lives on: international laws and treaties are failing to stop a new arms race
~ Will Ukraine be able to win over the Global South in its fight against Russian aggression?
~ Ancient pathogens released from melting ice could wreak havoc on the world, new analysis reveals
~ Climb the stairs, lug the shopping, chase the kids. Incidental vigorous activity linked to lower cancer risks
~ 'The Kerala Story': How an Indian propaganda film ignited violence against Muslims and challenges to interfaith marriage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter