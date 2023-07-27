Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Not all porn is created equal - is there such a thing as a healthy pornography?

By Alan McKee, Head of School of Art, Communication and English, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Sydney
We recently saw yet another controversy about sexual representation in Australia. Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes’ book Welcome to Sex was attacked by the conservative group Australian Women’s Forum, leading to the book being removed from the shelves of Big W – and shooting to the top of the Amazon sales charts.

As a researcher on pornography, I was particularly interested to see that Stynes defended our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
