Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Ukraine be able to win over the Global South in its fight against Russian aggression?

By Galyna Piskorska, Honorary Senior Fellow at the Advanced Centre for Journalism, University of Melbourne,Associate Professor, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Faculty of Journalism, Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University (Ukraine), The University of Melbourne
I was running from my home in Kyiv as the Russian army occupied Bucha, Gostomel and Irpin in the early stages of its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

By accident, I was leaving in a bus that a nearby international school was using to evacuate its students and staff. We drove for a long time, spending nights in bomb shelters with young people and their kids from China, the Middle East and India who had been studying and working in Ukraine.

When the war broke out, Ukraine was hostingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why B.C. has ended letter grades for students in kindergarten to Grade 9
~ Friday essay: how philosophy can help us become better friends
~ Not all porn is created equal - is there such a thing as a healthy pornography?
~ The Universities Accord draft contains 'spiky' ideas, but puts a question mark over the spikiest one of all
~ Oppenheimer’s warning lives on: international laws and treaties are failing to stop a new arms race
~ Ancient pathogens released from melting ice could wreak havoc on the world, new analysis reveals
~ Climb the stairs, lug the shopping, chase the kids. Incidental vigorous activity linked to lower cancer risks
~ 'The Kerala Story': How an Indian propaganda film ignited violence against Muslims and challenges to interfaith marriage
~ Challenges to free trade reveal a big change in conservative ideology
~ Niger: Rights at Risk Since Military Coup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter