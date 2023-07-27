Will Ukraine be able to win over the Global South in its fight against Russian aggression?
By Galyna Piskorska, Honorary Senior Fellow at the Advanced Centre for Journalism, University of Melbourne,Associate Professor, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Faculty of Journalism, Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University (Ukraine), The University of Melbourne
I was running from my home in Kyiv as the Russian army occupied Bucha, Gostomel and Irpin in the early stages of its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
By accident, I was leaving in a bus that a nearby international school was using to evacuate its students and staff. We drove for a long time, spending nights in bomb shelters with young people and their kids from China, the Middle East and India who had been studying and working in Ukraine.
When the war broke out, Ukraine was hosting…
- Thursday, July 27, 2023