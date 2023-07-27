Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climb the stairs, lug the shopping, chase the kids. Incidental vigorous activity linked to lower cancer risks

By Emmanuel Stamatakis, Professor of Physical Activity, Lifestyle, and Population Health, University of Sydney
Matthew Ahmadi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
New research explores the health potential of brief bursts of activity – and how wearables combined with machine learning can reveal health benefits of unexplored aspects of our everyday lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why B.C. has ended letter grades for students in kindergarten to Grade 9
~ Friday essay: how philosophy can help us become better friends
~ Not all porn is created equal - is there such a thing as a healthy pornography?
~ The Universities Accord draft contains 'spiky' ideas, but puts a question mark over the spikiest one of all
~ Oppenheimer’s warning lives on: international laws and treaties are failing to stop a new arms race
~ Will Ukraine be able to win over the Global South in its fight against Russian aggression?
~ Ancient pathogens released from melting ice could wreak havoc on the world, new analysis reveals
~ 'The Kerala Story': How an Indian propaganda film ignited violence against Muslims and challenges to interfaith marriage
~ Challenges to free trade reveal a big change in conservative ideology
~ Niger: Rights at Risk Since Military Coup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter