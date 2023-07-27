Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Whistleblower calls for government transparency as Congress digs for the truth about UFOs

By Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy, University of Arizona
All who testified before a congressional subcommittee claimed that UFOs pose a threat to national security, though there’s still no public evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial.The Conversation


© The Conversation
