Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The future of Ukrainian New York

By Olya Rusina
A frontline town in eastern Ukraine restored its historic name and gained fame in 2021. Now, activists and supporters are trying to preserve what they can after losing their home and friends.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Taiwan TV series tackles sensitive issue of race and makes it to Netflix
~ Hypocrisy penalty: Investors especially hate companies that say they're good then behave badly – unless the money is good
~ Progressives' embrace of Disney in battle with DeSantis over LGBTQ rights comes with risks
~ Deaf rappers who lay down rhymes in sign languages are changing what it means for music to be heard
~ Just about anybody in America can officiate a wedding, thanks to the internet – and one determined preacher
~ Alabama is not the first state to defy a Supreme Court ruling: 3 essential reads on why that matters
~ Federal government is challenging Texas's buoys in the Rio Grande – here’s why these kinds of border blockades wind up complicating immigration enforcement
~ South Africa is failing to live up to its constitution. Gains made since democracy are being squandered - report
~ Pesticides are harming Nigeria: it’s time to update the law
~ Measles: it's not just London that's at risk of an outbreak – it's all of the UK
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter