Human Rights Observatory

How men can become role models for gender inclusivity in the workplace

By Elisabeth Kelan, Professor of Leadership and Organisation, University of Essex
The burden of changing workplace gender relations has traditionally been on women, but men have an important role to play in creating gender equality at work and beyond.The Conversation


