Human Rights Observatory

How austerity made the UK more vulnerable to COVID

By Simon Nicholas Williams, Lecturer in Psychology, Swansea University
Martin McKee, Professor of European Public Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
The concept of austerity featured prominently in the first round of hearings of the UK’s COVID inquiry, which has recently come to a close. Notably, former chancellor George Osborne claimed that austerity had a “positive” effect on the UK’s ability to withstand the pandemic.

Our reading of the evidence is that the austerity policies initiated after 2010 weakened the UK, allowing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
