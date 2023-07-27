Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Albanese government should be selling Voice as part of its wider framework for reducing Aboriginal disadvantage

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A Productivity Commission report released this week highlighted the continued lack of agency First Australians have - even though a comprehensive framework is already in place to try to Close the GapThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hunter Biden's plea agreement renegotiation is rare – a law professor explains what usually happens
~ Twitter's rebrand to X shifts the focus to Musk's 'everything app' plans but here's why he might have moved too early
~ How can you tell if hosting the Olympics or Commonwealth games offers value for money? Here are our expert tips
~ 4 factors driving 2023's extreme heat and climate disasters
~ Your genetic code has lots of 'words' for the same thing – information theory may help explain the redundancies
~ I've taught in prisons for 15 years – here's what schools need to know as government funding expands
~ Barbie in the Balkans: From disinformation to Yugonostalgia
~ Climate litigation is on the rise around the world and Australia is at the head of the pack
~ Africa at the Netball World Cup: four teams are set to inspire the continent
~ Gender, sexual orientation and ethnic identity: Australians could be asked new questions in the 2026 Census
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter