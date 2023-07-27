Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I've taught in prisons for 15 years – here's what schools need to know as government funding expands

By Nicholas De Dominic, Associate Professor of Writing, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
In spring of 2023, I taught a class on memoir at the California Institution for Women, a medium-security facility, in Chino.

The course focused on autobiographical writing. Each week, students were asked to draft narratives focused on their life story and its larger social context.

In addition to writers-in-custody at the prison, the class enrolled University of Southern California students. Every week, my colleague and I drove 12 USC undergraduates out to the prison to join their incarcerated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese government should be selling Voice as part of its wider framework for reducing Aboriginal disadvantage
~ Hunter Biden's plea agreement renegotiation is rare – a law professor explains what usually happens
~ Twitter's rebrand to X shifts the focus to Musk's 'everything app' plans but here's why he might have moved too early
~ How can you tell if hosting the Olympics or Commonwealth games offers value for money? Here are our expert tips
~ 4 factors driving 2023's extreme heat and climate disasters
~ Your genetic code has lots of 'words' for the same thing – information theory may help explain the redundancies
~ Barbie in the Balkans: From disinformation to Yugonostalgia
~ Climate litigation is on the rise around the world and Australia is at the head of the pack
~ Africa at the Netball World Cup: four teams are set to inspire the continent
~ Gender, sexual orientation and ethnic identity: Australians could be asked new questions in the 2026 Census
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter