Human Rights Observatory

Climate litigation is on the rise around the world and Australia is at the head of the pack

By Jacqueline Peel, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Australians are increasingly fighting climate change in court. With more than 127 cases in a new United Nations report, Australia comes second only to the United States for climate litigation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
