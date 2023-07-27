MyTax is fast and free – so why do 2 in 3 Australians still pay to lodge a tax return?
By Jawad Harb, PhD Candidate, RMIT University
Elizabeth Morton, Research Fellow of the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub, Lecturer Taxation, RMIT University
Most Australians pay tax agents because they see it as easier and a way to maximise tax refunds. Yet our survey found most people who have used the myTax site found it easy, and plan to use it again.
- Wednesday, July 26, 2023