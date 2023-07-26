Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chris Barrett has a formidable job ahead as the new Productivity Commission chief

By Roy Green, Emeritus Professor & UTS innovation adviser, University of Technology Sydney
The Productivity Commission seems to be against manufacturing, even the making of batteries using local materials. The new team at the top might help it think more broadly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The progress of women in the workplace is at a standstill. How can we break through the glass ceiling?
~ How to train your body for hot weather if you are active or work outdoors
~ ‘Welcome to Sex': Australian sex-ed book tops bestseller list, despite campaign to block sales
~ ‘Indigenous languages are asleep, not extinct,’ says Kokama linguistics researcher
~ What's happening in Spain after the general election (and what it means for the presidency of the Council of the EU)
~ Meteor showers – it's worth looking out for 'shooting stars' all year round
~ International drug policy: at a crossroads or a dead-end?
~ Plants of the boreal forest: Using traditional Indigenous medicine to create modern treatments
~ With Israel in turmoil, its 'lost boys' are helping stoke extreme right-wing nationalism
~ Cutting-edge new aircraft have increased NZ’s surveillance capacity – but are they enough in a changing world?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter