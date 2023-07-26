Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Indigenous languages are asleep, not extinct,’ says Kokama linguistics researcher

By Fernanda Canofre
The UN has instituted the period between 2022 and 2032 as International Decade for Indigenous Languages. In an interview for GV's partner Amazônia Real, professor and researcher Altaci Rubim, from the Kokama people, talks about the importance of it.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
