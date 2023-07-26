Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's happening in Spain after the general election (and what it means for the presidency of the Council of the EU)

By Carmen Isolina Egea Gutiérrez - Cortines, Profesora Políticas Públicas y Unión Europea, Universidad Francisco de Vitoria
Spaniards voted in a general election on 23 July. The election was called early. Pedro Sánchez, the current acting prime minister, brought it forward after the Socialist Party (PSOE) polled poorly in municipal and regional elections on 28 May, and the prospect of an internal rebellion within the party loomed.

The polls, up to 22 July, indicated that the winner of the general election…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
