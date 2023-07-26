Tolerance.ca
The 'Mao suit': how a military-style uniform changed the face of China – and clothed Australian prisoners during the Korean War

By Antonia Finnane, Professor (honorary), The University of Melbourne
The Mao suit has a fascinating history. Vast quantities of this ‘people’s uniform’ were made for soldiers during the Korean war – which ended 70 years ago today – including Australian POWS.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
