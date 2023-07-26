Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Banning cellphones in classrooms is not a quick fix for student well-being

By Lana Parker, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Windsor
A new report from UNESCO analyzes the many challenges of the growing presence of technology in education and notes 14 per cent of countries have policies that ban mobile phones.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
