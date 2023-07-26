Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt and Ethiopia are finally working on a water deal – what that means for other Nile River states

By John Mukum Mbaku, Professor, Weber State University
Egypt and Ethiopia have waged a diplomatic war of words over Ethiopia’s massive new dam – the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam – on the Blue Nile, which started filling up in July 2020. The political row has threatened to get out of hand on occasion but now the two countries have finally agreed to conclude “a mutually acceptable agreement” within four months. We asked John Mukum Mbaku, the author of a recent…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
