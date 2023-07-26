Pedestrians in Ghana are risking their lives – we studied what's distracting them while walking
By Prince Kwame Odame, Lecturer, Geography Education, University of Education, Winneba
Enoch F Sam, Head of Department , Department of Geography Education, University of Education, Winneba
Walking has health and environmental benefits – but it’s not always a person’s choice for getting around. And it does come with hazards. One fifth of the people killed on the roads globally are pedestrians.
In Ghana, like other developing countries, walking is the main mode of travel. A 2012 survey found that 64.4%…
- Wednesday, July 26, 2023