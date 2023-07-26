Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Britain's next election could be a climate change culture war

By Ed Atkins, Senior Lecturer, School of Geographical Sciences, University of Bristol
A byelection in a London suburb has placed environmental policy at the centre of political debate in the UK, and could make it a key battleground in the next general election.

The Conservative party narrowly held former prime minister Boris Johnson’s seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, vacated after his resignation from parliament. The win has been cast as a victory driven by popular anger against climate policy, particularly…The Conversation


