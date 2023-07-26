Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grenfell: in the words of survivors – new play is an angry demand for accountability

By Sylvan Baker, Senior lecturer, Royal Central School of Speech & Drama
Maggie Inchley, Senior Lecturer, Queen Mary University of London
The National Theatre’s new play, Grenfell: in the words of survivors, written by Gillian Slovo and directed by Phyllida Lloyd and Anthony Simpson-Pike, aims to offer a voice to survivors of the fire.

This is a “verbatim play”. Often focused on communities that are marginalised or excluded, verbatim theatre emerged in the 1970s. It uses the words of real people as the basis for theatrical performance. The inclusion of “word for word” elements from conversations in these communities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali crisis: UN peacekeepers are leaving after 10 years – what's needed for a smooth transition
~ Egypt and Ethiopia are finally working on a water deal – what that means for other Nile River states
~ Eskom and South Africa's energy crisis: De Ruyter book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
~ Pedestrians in Ghana are risking their lives – we studied what's distracting them while walking
~ Britain's next election could be a climate change culture war
~ Israel: unpopular judicial reform involves repeal of law set up under British colonial rule in Palestine – here’s what that tells us
~ Seven techniques to avoid weight regain, approved by experts
~ 'Performative cruelty': the hostile architecture of the UK government's migrant barge
~ Women's World Cup: five issues holding back the female game
~ We've discovered how diamonds make their way to the surface and it may tell us where to find them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter