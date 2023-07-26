Fragile X syndrome often results from improperly processed genetic material – correctly cutting RNA offers a potential treatment
By Joel Richter, Professor of Neuroscience, UMass Chan Medical School
Sneha Shah, Assistant Professor of Molecular Medicine, UMass Chan Medical School
Fragile X syndrome is the most common inherited form of intellectual disability. Using short bits of DNA to fix improperly transcribed genes may one day be a potential treatment option.
