Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts uses conflicting views of race to resolve America's history of racial discrimination

By Henry L. Chambers Jr., Professor of Law, University of Richmond
Two Supreme Court rulings on the use of race appear at odds with each other. Blame Chief Justice Roberts’s ambivalence on race, a constitutional law scholar writes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
