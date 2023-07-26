Extensive Mesolithic discovery in Bedfordshire shows the importance of pits for understanding early Britain
By Vince Gaffney, Anniversary Chair in Landscape Archaeology, University of Bradford
Chris Gaffney, Professor of Archaeological Science, University of Bradford
James Walker, Archaeological Research Assistant, University of Bradford
In Britain, the Mesolithic period (10BC to 4000BC) was the last time people lived exclusively as hunter-fisher-gatherers. The recent discovery and excavation of a series of large Mesolithic pits at Linmere, Bedfordshire, is important for rethinking how historians have previously considered life and society during this period.
Twenty-five monumental pits, up to 5m wide and 1.85m deep, have been identified in a series of linear alignments, probably…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 26, 2023