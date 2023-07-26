Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extensive Mesolithic discovery in Bedfordshire shows the importance of pits for understanding early Britain

By Vince Gaffney, Anniversary Chair in Landscape Archaeology, University of Bradford
Chris Gaffney, Professor of Archaeological Science, University of Bradford
James Walker, Archaeological Research Assistant, University of Bradford
In Britain, the Mesolithic period (10BC to 4000BC) was the last time people lived exclusively as hunter-fisher-gatherers. The recent discovery and excavation of a series of large Mesolithic pits at Linmere, Bedfordshire, is important for rethinking how historians have previously considered life and society during this period.

Twenty-five monumental pits, up to 5m wide and 1.85m deep, have been identified in a series of linear alignments, probably…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Foundation year courses are about to become cheaper – but this could make it harder for disadvantaged students to go to university
~ A 'black box' AI system has been influencing criminal justice decisions for over two decades – it's time to open it up
~ Australian ant honey inhibits tough pathogens, new research shows
~ Iran: International community must stand with women and girls suffering intensifying oppression
~ Underlying inflation has slipped below 6%, but is the slide enough to stop the RBA pushing up rates further?
~ Iran: International community must stand with women and girls suffering intensifying oppression
~ Zimbabwe: Elections in the context of systematic human rights violations and criminalization of state critics
~ Yemen: Proposal for Post-Conflict Justice
~ Lessons from Judy: A Decade in Disability Rights
~ Afghanistan: UN Assessment Should Prioritize Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter