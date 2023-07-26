Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Foundation year courses are about to become cheaper – but this could make it harder for disadvantaged students to go to university

By Nathaniel Pickering, Lecturer in Research Evaluation and Student Engagement, Sheffield Hallam University
The UK government has announced that the maximum tuition fee for foundation years in English universities will be cut from £9,250 to £5,760. The reduction will apply to all classroom-based courses, such as business and social sciences, and will be likely to come into effect for the 2025-26 academic year.

Foundation years are offered by universities as a preparatory year…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
