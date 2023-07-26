Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 'black box' AI system has been influencing criminal justice decisions for over two decades – it's time to open it up

By Melissa Hamilton, Professor of Law & Criminal Justice, University of Surrey
Pamela Ugwudike, Professor of Criminology, University of Southampton
Justice systems around the world are using artificial intelligence (AI) to assess people with criminal convictions. These AI technologies rely on machine learning algorithms and their key purpose is to predict the risk of reoffending. They influence decisions made by the courts and prisons and by parole and probation officers.

This kind of tech has been an intrinsic part of the UK justice system since 2001. That was the year a risk assessment tool, known as Oasys (Offender Assessment System), was introduced and began taking over certain tasks from probation officers.

Yet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Extensive Mesolithic discovery in Bedfordshire shows the importance of pits for understanding early Britain
~ Foundation year courses are about to become cheaper – but this could make it harder for disadvantaged students to go to university
~ Australian ant honey inhibits tough pathogens, new research shows
~ Iran: International community must stand with women and girls suffering intensifying oppression
~ Underlying inflation has slipped below 6%, but is the slide enough to stop the RBA pushing up rates further?
~ Iran: International community must stand with women and girls suffering intensifying oppression
~ Zimbabwe: Elections in the context of systematic human rights violations and criminalization of state critics
~ Yemen: Proposal for Post-Conflict Justice
~ Lessons from Judy: A Decade in Disability Rights
~ Afghanistan: UN Assessment Should Prioritize Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter