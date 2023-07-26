A 'black box' AI system has been influencing criminal justice decisions for over two decades – it's time to open it up
By Melissa Hamilton, Professor of Law & Criminal Justice, University of Surrey
Pamela Ugwudike, Professor of Criminology, University of Southampton
Justice systems around the world are using artificial intelligence (AI) to assess people with criminal convictions. These AI technologies rely on machine learning algorithms and their key purpose is to predict the risk of reoffending. They influence decisions made by the courts and prisons and by parole and probation officers.
This kind of tech has been an intrinsic part of the UK justice system since 2001. That was the year a risk assessment tool, known as Oasys (Offender Assessment System), was introduced and began taking over certain tasks from probation officers.
Yet…
