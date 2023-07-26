Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand's maritime territory is 15 times its landmass – here's why we need a ministry for the ocean

By Elizabeth Macpherson, Associate Professor of Law, University of Canterbury
Karen Fisher, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Auckland
New Zealand’s marine policies are scattered across multiple laws and regulatory institutions. A dedicated ministry would overcome this fragmentation and help protect vital ecosystems and resources.The Conversation


© The Conversation
