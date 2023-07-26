Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An expert explains the stranding of 97 pilot whales in WA and their mysterious 'huddling' before the tragedy

By Kate Sprogis, Adjunct Research Fellow, UWA Oceans Institute, The University of Western Australia
Sad scenes are unfolding in Western Australia after a pod of pilot whales became stranded on a beach late on Tuesday. According to the latest reports, 51 of the whales have died. Some 46 remain beached and authorities are working desperately to get them back out to sea.

Pilot whale strandings unfortunately occur in WA, and other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
