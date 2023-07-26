Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our cruel and costly offshore processing system was a failure. We have a better solution on asylum policy

By Jane McAdam AO, Scientia Professor and Director of the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Daniel Ghezelbash, Associate Professor and Deputy Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney, UNSW Sydney
Madeline Gleeson, Senior Research Fellow, Andrew & Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Helping our Southeast Asian neighbours make conditions better for refugees there will reduce the need for them to make dangerous journeys elsewhere.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A documentary showcases why some Taiwanese consider Southeast Asia as a land of opportunity
~ RSV is everywhere right now. What parents need to know about respiratory syncytial virus
~ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people must be at the centre, not the margins, of LGBTQIA+ plans and policies
~ New Zealand's maritime territory is 15 times its landmass -- here's why we need a ministry for the ocean
~ Do rebrands work? Can you trademark an X? An expert answers the burning questions on Musk's Twitter pivot
~ Ukraine: UN rights chief upholds need for justice one year after POW killings
~ How Canada's first national cycling map will benefit both riders and public planners
~ Secondary publishing rights can improve public access to academic research
~ UPS and Teamsters agree on new contract, averting costly strike that could have delayed deliveries for consumers and retailers
~ Permission to restore century-old houseboats in Kashmir's Dal Lake is a welcome move for tourism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter