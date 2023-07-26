New Zealand's maritime territory is 15 times its landmass -- here's why we need a ministry for the ocean
By Elizabeth Macpherson, Associate Professor of Law, University of Canterbury
Karen Fisher, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Auckland
New Zealand’s marine policies are scattered across multiple laws and regulatory institutions. A dedicated ministry would overcome this fragmentation and help protect vital ecosystems and resources.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 25, 2023