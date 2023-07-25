Synthetic human embryos could allow for research beyond the 14-day limit, but this raises ethical questions
By Françoise Baylis, Distinguished Research Professor, Emerita, Dalhousie University
Jocelyn Downie, Professor, Faculties of Law and Medicine, Dalhousie University
In June, the possibility of synthetic embryos was announced at a conference. This allows some research to extend beyond the 14-day rule, which restricts experimentation on embryos beyond this period.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 25, 2023