Extreme heat is particularly hard on older adults – an aging population and climate change are putting ever more people at risk
By Deborah Carr, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for Innovation in Social Science, Boston University
Giacomo Falchetta, Postdoctoral Research Scholar in Energy, Climate and Environment, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Ian Sue Wing, Professor of Earth and Environment, Boston University
The US population is getting older, and temperatures are rising. It can be a lethal combination, as three health and climate change researchers explain.
- Tuesday, July 25, 2023