Tourists flock to the Mediterranean as if the climate crisis isn't happening. This year's heat and fire will force change
By Susanne Becken, Professor of Sustainable Tourism, Griffith Institute for Tourism, Griffith University
Johanna Loehr, Griffith University
No one plans a European holiday thinking of fleeing from fire or sheltering from intense heat. But the climate crisis is forcing a reckoning – tourism as we knew it will have to change.
- Tuesday, July 25, 2023