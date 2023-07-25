Tolerance.ca
People with dementia in care homes aren't getting enough help with their hearing loss – new survey

By Hannah Cross, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Manchester
Most care home residents have both dementia and hearing loss, which can leave them feeling lonely and depressed.

Hearing loss and dementia both cause difficulties with listening, understanding and communicating. This can lead to breakdowns in relationships because something as simple as a conversation with a loved one can become impossible.

People with dementia often don’t know, or can’t communicate, that they have problems with their hearing. This means that a lot of the time, their carers don’t know either.

