I toured Westminster Abbey's Cosmati pavement in my socks – here's what I saw

By Liz James, Professor of History of Art, University of Sussex
In the months before King Charles III was crowned on May 6 2023, Westminster Abbey announced that the public would be able to see its fabled Cosmati pavement up close – in their socks.

The 13th-century mosaic floor had been covered up by thick carpets to protect it for as long as anyone alive could remember.…The Conversation


