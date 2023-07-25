Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: how Russians are rallying on the home front to support 'their boys'

By Anna Matveeva, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, King's Russia Institute, King's College London
Despite wanting the war to be over, ordinary Russians are rallying to ‘do their bit’ to support their country’s troops at the frontline.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI can reinforce discrimination — but used correctly it could make hiring more inclusive
~ Russia summit is an opportunity for Africa to unite on Ukraine and get Wagner out of the continent
~ Food crisis in Africa: the high cost of imported fertilisers is adding to the problem
~ Netball World Cup: an untold black sport history of South Africa
~ People with dementia in care homes aren't getting enough help with their hearing loss – new survey
~ I toured Westminster Abbey's Cosmati pavement in my socks – here's what I saw
~ STIs are on the rise – here's how to navigate telling a partner if you've got one
~ Americas: Region urgently needs a fiscal pact to ensure a dignified future
~ New Rape Statistics in Brazil Highlight Importance of Sexuality Education
~ Ukraine war: 'joke' about Wagner Group invading Poland highlights regional security fears of rogue mercenaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter