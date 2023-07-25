Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crohn's disease: bacteria in the mouth may be a cause – here's why

By Gwo-tzer Ho, Reader and Honorary Consultant Gastroenterologist, The University of Edinburgh
Robert Whelan, PhD Candidate, Centre for Inflammation Research, The University of Edinburgh
Crohn’s disease affects four million people worldwide. The condition causes debilitating symptoms such as chronic fatigue, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, weight loss and malnutrition. Once symptoms develop, Crohn’s is a lifelong condition – and while there are ways to manage symptoms during flare-ups, there’s currently no cure.

The exact causes of Crohn’s disease are unknown and are probably due to a number of complex and overlapping factorsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
