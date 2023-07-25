Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shankari Chandran wins the Miles Franklin with a sophisticated take on racism, cultural erasure and what it means to belong

By Julienne van Loon, Associate Professor in Creative Writing, School of Culture & Communication, The University of Melbourne
“Race and racial identity and what it means to be Australian and who gets to decide that … that has been a part of my life here, for my entire life …,” says Western Sydney author Shankari Chandran. “I’ve thought about it a lot but never had the courage to write about it.”

Chandran’s third book, Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens, is the project with which she’s found her courage – and the move…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
