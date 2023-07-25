Tolerance.ca
Behavioural ‘experts’ quietly shaped robodebt's most devilish details – and their work in government continues

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
One of the things still worrying me about robodebt was the attention to detail.

By that, I am not referring to the crude system by which hundreds of thousands of Australians on benefits received letters between 2016 and 2019, wrongly demanding they repay Centrelink money they did not owe.

I am referring to the care with which the robodebt letters were designed – and the so-called science behind those devastating design decisions.
Read complete article

