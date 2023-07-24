Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Great Leap Backwards of media in China

By Filip Noubel
To understand the nuances of censorship, state violence, resilience and journalistic courage in China, Global Voices interviewed Cédric Alviani, head of the Taiwan-based office of RSF for East and Southeast Asia.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How burgers and chips for lunch can worsen your asthma that afternoon
~ Employers will resist, but the changes for casual workers are about accepting reality
~ What to expect when you're expecting: How will your sex life change during pregnancy and postpartum?
~ Building houses in factories for the Commonwealth Games was meant to help the housing crisis. What now?
~ Could the law of the sea be used to protect small island states from climate change?
~ 'What would I say to the face of a student?' Why some teachers are giving feedback via video
~ Bees have appeared on coins for millennia, hinting at an age-old link between sweetness and value
~ Life in plastic, it's fantastic? How Barbie reimagines a childhood icon through a feminist lens
~ Political staffers can make or break election promises – they deserve better management
~ Working from home has worked for people with disability. The back-to-the-office push could wind back gains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter