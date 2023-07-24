Building houses in factories for the Commonwealth Games was meant to help the housing crisis. What now?
By Louise Dorignon, Vice-Chancellor Postdoctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Huge sporting events come with substantial public investment in housing. After Melbourne hosted the 1956 Olympics, about 600 houses in the athlete village became public housing in West Heidelberg. After Melbourne hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games, the athlete village in Parkville was largely sold off, with 320 houses going to social housing.
Victoria’s now cancelled 2026 Commonwealth Games were meant to have the same effect in the state’s smaller cities. New dwellings were intended…
- Monday, July 24, 2023