Could the law of the sea be used to protect small island states from climate change?
By Ellycia Harrould-Kolieb, Lecturer and Research Fellow in Ocean Governance, University of Melbourne and Postdoctoral Researcher, UEF Law School, University of Eastern Finland, The University of Melbourne
Margaret Young, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Small island developing states are seeking a legal ‘advisory opinion’ from an international tribunal on whether climate change falls under the international law of the sea.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 24, 2023