Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life in plastic, it's fantastic? How Barbie reimagines a childhood icon through a feminist lens

By Jennifer Stokes, Senior Lecturer in Digital and Information Literacy (Education Futures), University of South Australia
This article contains spoilers.

Finally, the highly anticipated Barbie feature has landed.

Barbie is a fabulous spectacle, offering nostalgic delights to audiences, reflexive nods for film buffs and turning a feminist lens on the world’s most famous doll.

Most excitingly, Barbie is an intersectional and liberal feminist comedy, sitting alongside mainstream successes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
