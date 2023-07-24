Working from home has worked for people with disability. The back-to-the-office push could wind back gains
By Sue Williamson, Associate Professor, Human Resource Management, UNSW Canberra, UNSW Sydney
Helen Taylor, Research associate, Australian Defence Force Academy
Vindhya Weeratunga, Lecturer, School of Business, Australian Defence Force Academy
Avoiding the office commute is just one reason why working from home suits many workers with disability better. Employers need to take a nuanced approach to workplace flexibility.
